The Port Harcourt soot scourge

T HESE are not the best of times for residents of Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s fifth largest city after Lagos, Kano, Ibadan and Kaduna. Port Harcourt has a lot of oil and the Federal Government is exploring it, but so are violent non-state actors and economic desperadoes eager to line their pockets at the expense of human lives. And so the city’s residents are contending with a deadly foe: black soot. For over two years, it has been difficult to breathe clean air in the city. White handkerchiefs turn black very quickly and homes are full of soot even when doors and windows are shut. The product of incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons, soot is the common name for a type of…