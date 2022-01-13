Three female students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped

An air of apprehension has gripped staff and students of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barakin-Ladi following the abduction of three female students of the institution on Wednesday.

Plateau state in recent times has been under the siege of kidnappers who have been terrorising different parts of the state. It would be recalled that a traditional ruler, People’s Democratic Party chieftain Hon Kemi Nshe and Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities Dr Monday Hassan were recently kidnapped and later rescued.

Likewise, the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the State Deputy Governor and a medical doctor were kidnapped this week and later released by the abductors.

A source…