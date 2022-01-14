2023: Southern, middle belt leaders insist on power rotation

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has warned that any political party that does not zone its 2023 presidency to the south should not expect support from the region.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the forum, its position is based on the need to engender a fair and even sharing of power in the country.

It pointed out that the northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the Office of the Presidency of the country for the full statutory period of 8 years by 2023, “hence, the presidency should rotate to the South.”

The communique said the forum “advises that any political party…