Adoption of my project by Wikipedia, one of the highlights of 2021 — Tunde Oladimeji

Tunde Oladimeji, an actor and producer whose exploits in documentary production stood him out and earned him an AMVCA nomination in 2020, has announced that his latest effort, Erinle the pact movie will hit the cinema and Neflix this year, following his partnership with US Library of Congress and wiki tongues. Oladimeji who made this known while speaking on his creative efforts in the year 2021 and what his fans should expect from him in 2022, said last year was a beautiful one filled with promises made and promises delivered.

According to him, “it was a year of learning and unlearning. I tackled many big projects and I think the experience I have gathered over the years came…