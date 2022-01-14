Agric value chain expansion project to boost foreign exchange by $100bn per year ― FACAN

The President of the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr Victor Iyama has disclosed that the Agricultural Commodity Value Chain Expansion Project will generate more than $100 billion of foreign exchange for the country and adequately support Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking in Abuja, Iyama said “we shall be using this medium to improve Trade Information that shall bring the Agricultural Commodity sector into a formal and organized modern business that will attract the love of young Nigerians.

“The project will have a systematic approach to job creation and building of wealth to at least two million Nigerians in the area of Logistics,…