Buhari on condolence visit to Shonekans’ Lagos home

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday evening was at their Ikoyi, Lagos, home of the late Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, to condoled with the family.

The President and his team were received by the widow of the deceased, Mrs Margaret Shonekan, and family members.

The President was accompanied to the Shonekans’ home by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, All Progressives Congress.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said President…