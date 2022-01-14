Customs stray bullet kills 2-year-old girl in Ogun

A two-year-old toddler was killed by a stray bullet allegedly shot by an operative of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), at Itawaya area of Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Thursday.

The girl lost her life when some operatives of NCS were after some suspected smugglers.

It was also gathered that a young man sustained varying injuries as a result of gunshots, while the development brought about tension in the community.

A source while narrating how the incident happened said the Customs officers felt a particular man was conveying bags of foreign rice.

“Those customs officers thought the was smuggling rice, so they opened fire on him. It was one of…