DamJay Hotel and Suites set to open in Ibadan January 30

One of the latests entrant into the luxury hotel businesses in Ibadan, Dam Jay Hotel and Suites locate at 5&6 Ikolaba Orelope street Agodi GRA axis of Ibadan is set to open its exceptional hotel services to the people of Oyo state and neighbouring towns and cities who have something to do in the pacesetter city.

Dam Jay, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art facility, is bringing in a new service trend to the hotel business in Ibadan, with an exceptional service delivery that will keep customers returning with testimonies of uncommon hospitality treats.

Travelpulse and MICE was exclusively informed by the spokesperson for the hotel, Wale Lawal, pupolarly known as Baba Promo,…