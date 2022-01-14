Elevation of Ibadan High Chiefs: Court orders for further addresses, warns against desecration of hallowed chambers

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Friday, ordered parties in a suit filed by Senator Lekan Balogun and seven others, contesting the validity of a consent judgment given by a state high court on November 19, 2019 in suit M/317/2017, as part of efforts to resolve the crisis that trailed the elevation of some high chiefs in Ibadan, to file their further written addresses to narrow down their arguments.

Though the case was originally scheduled for ruling, Justice Abimbola stated that there were some ambiguities in the many processes filed in the suit delineated I/22/2020, adding that this necessitates the need for further clarifications in terms of address.

…