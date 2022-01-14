Gombe govt confirms 8 killed in farmers/herders clash in Billiri LG

Gombe State government has confirmed that 8 persons were killed while others were injured during a clash between farmers and herders in Kolok Kwannin and Pandin Kude communities of Tal District in Billiri local government which took place on 29th December 2021.

The government also debunked the insinuation that it is not doing anything to assist the affected victims stressing that steps have been taken to protect the people of the area as well as ensure that such did not happen again.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Dishi Kupto who confirmed the casualties at a press briefing said that the clash erupted between the farmers and armed herders who…