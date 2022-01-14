How Laycon feasted fans at Vbank sponsored ‘Icons Fest’

BBNaija and Fierce Nation fans got a day out with their favourite Laycon when he hosted them to a night of music recently held ‘Icons Fest’ sponsored by Vbank.

Kicking off his performance clad in all-white traditional attire, Laycon entered the maiden edition of the concert and took his audience through his ‘Shall We Begin’, ‘I am Laycon’ and ‘Who Is Laycon’ albums featuring hit songs like ‘Hip Hop’, ‘Drunk In Love’, ‘Fall for me’, ‘Verified’, ‘god Body’, amongst others.

The Icons Fest was hosted by Vbank to motivate entrepreneurs and business owners and challenge them to thrive in an otherwise competitive market.

Speaking at the concert,…