Husband, wife now Commissioners of Police as IGP decorates newly promoted officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba on Friday decorated newly promoted Senior Officers with their new ranks.

Among those decorated as Commissioners of Police (CPs) were husband and wife, Kehinde and Yetunde Longe.

The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently along with 15 other commissioners of police.

While reading their citations, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba disclosed that the couple were course mates and joined the Nigeria Police Force on the same day.

The IGP also doctorate 22 other senior police officers, among which were two deputy inspector-general of police.

The two DIGs are DIG Zaki Ahmed and DIG Johnson…