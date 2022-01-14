Lagos dep gov asks clerics to focus sermons on responsibilty, values

LAGOS State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has called on spiritual leaders in the state to focus their sermons on the importance of personal responsibility and family values in a bid to tackle the myriads of problems facing the country.

Hamzat made the call on Sunday in Lagos at the inauguration of Quranic Central Mosque and the installation of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (retd) and his wife, Alhaja Jemilah Ayinla, as the Baba Adinni and Amira-tul-Muhmeen of the Quranic Muslim Community, Nigeria, respectively.

The deputy governor lamented that lack of personal responsibility was becoming an issue in the country and this needed to be…