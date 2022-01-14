Marafa’s APC faction warns against use of insecurity, religion for political blackmail

Zamfara state faction of the All Progressives Congress-led by Senator Kabiru Marafa has alerted the nation about what it described as evil machination by certain political leaders to deploy a state of insecurity in the North West state and religion to achieve political agenda.

Spokesperson of Senator Marafa faction, Honourable Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, in a statement declared that certain chieftains of his party whose names he did not disclose have been instigating the citizenry against their rivals, particularly chieftains of the main opposition party using insecurity and religion as tools to achieve a political goal.

He specifically mentioned former National Security Adviser,…