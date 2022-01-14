NLNG dissociates self from online adverts on Train 7 vacancies

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has dissociated itself from online advertisements announcing vacancies for its Train 7 Project positions.

The company warned the general public that the said advertisement or any others along the same lines are false, fraudulent and calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

A press statement by Anne Marrie- Palmer-Ikuku stated that neither NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of Nigeria LNG Limited (‘NLNG’) has been drawn to an online advertisement announcing vacancies for…