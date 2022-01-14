Sokoto NLC set to join Jan 27 nationwide protests

Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to join a nationwide protest slated for January 27, by the National Headquarters of the council.

The council reached the agreement following a resolution by the State Executive Council (SEC) of the Union at its meeting on Friday in Sokoto State.

Addressing newsmen after the SEC meeting, Mr Aminu Umar, the chairman of the union in the state, said the resolution followed the directive of the National Headquarter of NLC.

“The decision of the National Headquarter is in consideration of the situation of the country’s economy as well as security challenges.

“This has continued to remain a great pressure on…