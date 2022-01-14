‘We Rise: The Davido Story’: First-ever documentary on bestselling African star premieres tomorrow

Nigeria Entertainment Today (Netng) has announced the release of a new documentary that explores the story of one of the most important performing artistes in contemporary African music – David Adeleke, known as Davido.

‘We Rise: The Davido Story’ will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2022. The documentary captures the decade-long music journey of the larger-than-life star and how he has made himself a springboard to success for many young Nigerians and up-and-coming artistes.

The documentary tells the story of Davido with an exclusive inside look at his journey from a teenager trying to get the attention of the world with his music and his struggles with his father who never…