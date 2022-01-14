Welcome, Nigeria – Tribune Online

THERE was no country called Nigeria before 1897. Therefore, it is exactly 125 years ago that the name “Nigeria” was coined by Miss Flora Louise Shaw, a British correspondent who later got married to Lord Lugard (Nigeria’s first Governor-General). Her concept for this name was contained in her article, published by the London Times on 8th January, 1897. According to her “the name Nigeria, applying to no other part of Africa, may without offence to any neighbours, be accepted as co-extensive with the territories, over which the Royal Niger Company has extended British influence, and may serve to differentiate them equally from the Colonies of Lagos and the Niger Protectorate,…