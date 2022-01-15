Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Do more for soldiers, families, PDP tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted members of the Nigerian Armed forces for their courage, loyalty, sacrifice and resilience in defending the dear nation, particularly in the face of resurged insecurity in the last six years.

In a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary Saturday, the main opposition party acknowledged the bravery and patriotism of our gallant soldiers in the frontlines, “who despite the daunting challenges, daily put their lives on the line, with many paying the supreme price for the unity and security of our country.”

The party observed that Remembrance Day presented the government the occasion for sober reflection…