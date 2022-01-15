Edo kicks off campaign against use of chemicals, empowers 449 fish farmers

Over 449 fish farmers made up of eight clusters have been empowered in Edo State since 2018 to date, the director, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Mr Friday Ehimare has disclosed.

Ehimare Speaking yesterday at Ekehuan village, Ovia North East Local government Area of the state during the department’s sensitisation campaign against obnoxious fisheries practices, Ehimare said the campaign had become necessary following the continuous use of harmful chemicals in aquaculture.

He said that the state government In its determination to boost the protein intake of the people, create jobs and income, had created fish cluster farming empowerment…