Ekiti 2022: PDP crisis deepens as Oni, Olujimi, three other aspirants reject ad-hoc ward congress, allege compromise

The crisis rocking the Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) took another twist on Saturday as five governorship aspirants rejected the process of the ad-hoc ward congress to elect three delegates in each of the 177 wards for the primary election ahead of the June 18 governorship poll.

The aspirants, former governor, Segun Oni; lawmaker representing Ekiti south, Senator Biodun Olujimi; former deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola; former national treasurer of the party, Wale Aribisala and Lateef Ajilola described the congress as a charade and unacceptable.

The aspirants who jointly addressed journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the congress aimed…