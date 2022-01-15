Femi Adebayo, siblings gift mum car on her 70th birthday

Nollywood Actors, Femi and Tope Adebayo, and their siblings got their mother all teared-up as they surprised her with car gift on her 70th birthday, on Friday.

In a video posted on Femi Adebayo’s Instagram page, he was seen with his siblings and well wishers celebrating their mother who look quite surprised, as she saw everyone outside her house celebrating her.

She was gifted a white Toyota Venza car and she cried as she received the key to the vehicle. “For our mother, we love you mum,” Femi Adebayo wrote as he uploaded a picture of his mother and the car on his Instagram story.

