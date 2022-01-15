INEC to conduct outstanding bye elections on February 22

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has announced Saturday, 26th February 2022 for the conduct of bye-elections in certain federal Constituencies in the country.

A statement on Friday by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed that the Commission arrived at the date after an extraordinary meeting.

The Federal Constituencies where the elections are expected to hold include, Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State; Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State; Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State.

Others were Akpabuyo…