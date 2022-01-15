Katsina government reopens filling stations, cattle markets in troubled areas

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has approved the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed down on account of cattle rustling and armed banditry in the state.

The governor, however, instructed the two emirate councils in the state to admonish district and village heads of the affected areas to be vigilant and ensure that no act of connivance by Sarakunan Fawa and others is allowed.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa warned that government would not hesitate to re-enact the closure where a resurgence of any…