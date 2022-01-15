Mummy G.O.: ‘She used to be as lovely as her sermons but she changed’

SUBAIR MOHAMMED went in search of the truth about the controversial Lagos evangelist, Mummy G.O.

EVANGELIST and founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God (RAPEC), 54-year-old Pastor Funmilayo Adebayo, became a social media sensation with her fire-and-brimstone sermons where she proclaimed the wrath of God upon anyone who violates not only the scriptural rules but also her alleged self-made rules.

For her proclamation and regular sentencing of people to hellfire, social media users nicknamed her Mummy G.O. with her pictures and allegedly recorded voice being used as memes on the social media platforms.

Some of the hellfire quotes attributed to her, however, have been…