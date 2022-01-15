My problem with pimples – Tribune Online

I am a teenage student in one of the Institutions of Higher Learning in Nigeria. I have been battling with Pimples for the past few years with little or no improvement. Kindly advise me on the best way of solving this very embarrassing problem.

Abiola (by SMS)

Pimples (Acne) usually occurs when the openings of hair follicles become clogged and blocked with oil and dead skin cells. If the clogged pore becomes infected with bacteria, it forms a pimple, which is small red bump with pus at its tip. Pimples usually occur more among adolescents and young adults as well as in those with oily skin. The usual treatment…