Ondo records 32 cases of Lassa Fever, two death in one week

About 32 cases of Lassa Fever has been recorded in Ondo State with two death recorded within the last one week.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Health, Prof Francis Faduyile, who said the state has been experiencing an increase in the new wave of COVID-19 infection in the state.

Faduyile who said the Lassa Fever killed more people in the state than the dreaded COVID-19 said the only way to eradicate the deadly disease is to wipe off rodents from communities.

He said there has been increasing cases of the deadly Covid 19 virus with 343 active cases, but with low fatality.

While noting that one death has been recorded in Okitipupa, he said the…