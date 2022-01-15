PSC Perm Sec’s 10-year-old son dies in domestic accident, buried in Ebonyi

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC). Mr William Alo, on Saturday lost his 10-year-old son, Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, in a domestic accident at his Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State. This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by Mr Ikechukwu Ani,Head, Press and Public Relations […]