PSC Perm Sec’s 10-year-old son dies in domestic accident, buried in Ebonyi

By
Headliners
-
10


The  Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC).  Mr William Alo, on Saturday lost his 10-year-old son,  Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, in  a domestic accident at his Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State. This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by Mr  Ikechukwu Ani,Head, Press and Public Relations […]

The  Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

 Mr William Alo, on Saturday lost his 10-year-old son,  Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, in  a domestic accident at his Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State.

This was contained…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

