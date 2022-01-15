The kingmaker who wants to be king: Story my father told me

My son, power is attractive indeed. Some of those who have it, by their behaviour, tend to think they have everything. Those with power are like some of the dwellers of the Gorgeous Hill. They tower above all those in the Helpless Valley, and act like they are the hill themselves. Power is like the most craved girl in the village. This most sought-after daughter takes the title of ‘The Beautiful Bride’. Her suitors would be many, and all of the eligible bachelors do everything in their own power to win her. When the arrant bachelor wins, he becomes the talk of the town. He becomes the Lucky One, like “those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit.”

