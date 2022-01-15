‘Youths need to be politically oriented, build leadership mindset to achieve a great Nigeria’

The Chairman of Oyo West local government area, Hon Akeem Olukitibi, has called for proper political orientation and sensitisation amongst Nigerian youths towards achieving a working system as a country.

Olukitibi made this declaration on Friday at the 2022 Annual Sensitisation and Political Sensitisation programme of the Irapada Grassroots Sustainable Mobilisation (I-GSM) of the Oyo Federal Constituency of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “The reason for sensitisation, indeed, I find the request by Nigerian youths to be given power truly amusing. A critical look at the Nigerian political history shows that Nigerian youths have always been at the corridors of…