2023: Outcome of my consultations successful ― Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital said the outcome of consultations regarding his 2023 presidential ambition has been very successful.

He maintained that he has the confidence and capacity to overcome any form of challenge that may manifest in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari before and after the presidential election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after paying a visit to the former governor of Oyo State and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Rasheed Ladoja in his Bodija residence, Tinubu declared that “the outcome of my consultation over my presidential ambition is successful.”

He stated:…