AfDB to set onion commodity exchange in Sokoto, says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has revealed that the African Development Bank (AfDB) will soon facilitate the establishment of an Onion Commodity Exchange in the state.

This, the Governor said was part of the outcome of a high level meeting he and some of his Commissioners had with the management team of the bank last week in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

If it is realized, the exchange will be the 15th of its kind in Africa and the fourth in the country after the Abuja Securities and Commodity Exchange, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange; and, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited.

Recall that in economic parlance, trading in Exchanges includes derivatives contracts,…