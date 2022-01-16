Anuoluwapo, girl with heart disease needs N15m for surgery

An eight-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Moses, is in urgent need of about N15m for corrective heart surgery. Since she was born, she has been battling with two life-threatening diseases. She has a hole- in-her heart and also a hole at the back of her mouth. The surgery is meant to correct her heart defects and forestall irreversible and life-threatening complications.

According to medical report from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba, Anuoluwapo is a patient of paediatriccardiology unit of the hospital. Though her condition had become public knowledge for quite some time, her condition has not improved for many months due to her inability to secure the needed funds…