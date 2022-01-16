Buni’s APC caretaker committee has overstayed its mandate —Ambassador Kasai

Ambassador Ibrahim Kasai is one of the front liners in All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ukraine. He speaks with ISAAC SHOBAYO on the planned national convention of the party, insecurity in the country, among other issues.

Your political party, APC is still gasping for breath over the controversy surrounding its pending national convention. What is the way out of this log jam?

The leaders of APC must agree to do the right thing and most especially stabilise the party on time. The issue has been dragging for too long. President Muhammadu Buhari and others should sit down and address the issues surrounding [holding] the convention before it…