Elation as Falola gets first honorary doctorate in public administration

For prolific writer and professor of African studies, Toyin Falola, the rain of awards of recognition has not stopped, the most recent being his honorary doctorate in public administration from the Fountain University, Osogbo.

Professor Falola, at a well attended convocation ceremony of the faith-based Islamic institution, Fountain University, Osogbo, on Friday, January 14, 2022, was awarded his first-ever honorary doctorate in public administration.

A day before the award, the university had held its first international colloquium in Falola’s honour where the honoree gave a stimulating lecture titled: “The Comfort of Faith, The Insurgency of Hope, The Promise of Success.”…