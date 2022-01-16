FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa State Chapter, has dragged one Ekaette Archibong to the Police for allegedly tricking two girls, (names withheld) aged 17 and 18 years, from Ibiono- Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom to Elele in Emohua Local Government Area under the guise that they were being recruited for a sales job but ostensibly for prostitution.

According to the petition signed by the Chairperson of FIDA, Deme Debra Pamosoo, dated January 14th, 2022, the accused received and took them to Elele upon the refusal of the girls to work as prostitutes, she then took them to Emeyal 2 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to work as sales…