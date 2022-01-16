I have offered myself as arrowhead for Ekiti’s transformation ― Adaramodu

A leading governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Adaramodu, has said he offered himself to contest the June 18 election so as to engineer the transformation and development of the state.

The former Guarantee Trust bank boss noted that in the last few years, he had studied and identified the challenges facing the state and that with his rich experience in the private sector, he would deliver when given the mandate.

Adaramodu who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday, explained that he would be contesting the January 26 PDP primary election to win, considering his experience and overwhelming…