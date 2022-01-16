Livestock industry not growing due to widespread animal diseases

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe has said that the livestock Sector’s growth is stunted due to widespread animal diseases.

Umakhihe said the diseases include bovine pleuropneumonia (lung sickness), peste des petits ruminant (sheep and goat plague), foot and mouth diseases, avian influenza (bird flu) and African swine fever.

The Permanent Secretary said this at the Stakeholders’ Workshop for the Validation of the Draft National Contingency Plans for the Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), African Swine Fever (ASF), trypanosomiasis and tick-borne diseases in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

He noted that…