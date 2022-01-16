NDLEA intercepts 1.5m tramadol tablets going to Kebbi, Kano, other drugs at Lagos airport, seaport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State on Friday, intercepted about 1.5 million tablets of tramadol loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state and heading to Yauri, Kebbi State, same day the agency recovered 425,000 Diazepam tablets at Segemu, Kano.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday that a total of N1,413,344 was also seized along with arms and ammunition from a suspected bandit and a drug kingpin in Plateau State while over 137.754 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered during interdiction operations across seven states in the past week.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives…