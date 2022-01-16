Personnel, Staff, Allege – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “An Air Force Personnel has been arrested in connection with the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State.”(Air Force Personnel Arrested…Adulawo News, 8 November, 2021)

The word that interests us is personnel which occurs in the following context: “an Air Force personnel.” It is remarkable that a single person (an officer of the Air Force) is referred to as personnel. The point has been made repeatedly in this place that a single person does not and cannot constitute personnel. Personnel, let us note, are a body or group of workers in an organisation. To repeat, it is a misnomer to refer to a single person as personnel. This word sometimes presents…