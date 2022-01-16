Police rescue man pretending to be lunatic from being set ablaze in Delta 

Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command, have rescued a yet-to-be-identified man from being mobbed to death in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspect was seen on Airport Road on Friday 14, January 2022 by someone who knew him and raised the alarm that the man was not a mad person.

The alarm attracted passersby, who spontaneously began to descend on him.

One witness said, “We thought that he was a lunatic because he dressed and looked like one by his appearance. But when someone who knew him raised the alarm that he was not a lunatic, then people around stopped him and started asking questions.”

