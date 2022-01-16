We paid N200m ransom yet bandits attack us, protesters in Zamfara lament

Hundreds of people from Nahuche village of Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State staged a peaceful demonstration as bandits continue to attack the community on a daily basis despite paying N200m as ransom.

To this end, they called on both the Federal and Zamfara State governments to come to their aid.

The protesters besieged the Government House Gusau on Sunday lamenting how they paid the ransom money as well as for settling allowances of the vigilante groups in the community.

The protesters said people are not safe from the heinous acts of the bandits who attacked the village as well as the surrounding towns.

The protesters also said that bandits have killed a…