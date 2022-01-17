2022: How content analytics, social media skills, others will shape PR—Report

Accurate content analytics skills and versatility in the social media space have been identified as some of the factors that would ensure the survival of practitioners in the Public Relations space, in the new year.

According to a recent edition of PRnomics, a Public Relations Journal, while the new year presents a new set of opportunities for PR practitioners, it has, however, become imperative for such practitioners to continually enhance their skills, to enable them to maintain relevance in the industry.

For instance, the ability to analyse the performance of their content and not just focus on media appearances, would go a long way in ensuring the survival of such…