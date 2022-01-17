2023: Some proverbs for the North and Tinubu

The aged died, we replaced him with the chronically ill; who does not know that there will be wailing once more soon in the palace?. (Arugbo ku a fi olokunrun j’oye; taa ni ko mo wipe ariwo k’eekan l’aafin?). This Yoruba proverb covers the field of fears of those worried about the age and health of those seeking to be our president in 2023. The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the weekend gave regional fillip to this. It made a public call for any medical report that would nail the presidential aspiration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos. Spokesman of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, as reported by The Guardian, said Nigeria must be saved the agony of having another…