Akala’s death, colossal loss to Oyo, says Tegbe 

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Joseph Tegbe led a delegation of party chieftains and supporters to the Opadoyin villa, Ogbomosho on a condolence visit to the Ogbomoso home of the late former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala who died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Tegbe who was received by the late governor’s widow Oluwakemi; son, Mr Olamiju Alao-Akala, Senator Brimoh-Yussuf, Hon Lawal, and other members of the Akala political family, said he was shocked when the news of Alao-Akala’s death broke.

He eulogised Alao-Akala’s contributions, developments, and accomplishments, both as a governor and leader of the party…