Anambra monarch calls for destruction of deity that feeds on human parts

The traditional ruler of the Omor community, in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Chris Chidume, condemned the killings of human beings to appease a deity in the neighbouring Anaku community of the council area.

He called for the immediate destruction of the bloody diety, in which information has it that, feed on human parts, like; the hearts, eyes and legs.

Tribune Online gathered that the people of Anaku community have been accused of frustrating investigations into the murder of a 53-year-old farmer, Mr Okoye Tagbo.

Late Tagbo who hailed from Umuokpanta, Orenja village, Omor community, was killed by some youths on January 10, 2022, as organs of his body were…