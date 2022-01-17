Convention: How APC may decide presidential, chairmanship aspirants’ fate, plans 4,509 delegates

AS leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) row over its delayed convention, details are beginning to emerge on how the party might arrive at its chairmanship aspirant at the convention as well as its presidential candidate.

Ahead of the convention, the list of delegates is critical with contenders for party Chairmanship and for the presidential ticket keen to exert their influence on delegates from their individual zones and across board.

Members of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee are expected to meet in Abuja, on Tuesday, in the bid to resolve all outstanding issues delaying the convention while the list of delegates will be presented to President…