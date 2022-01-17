Despite outstanding elections, APC governors claim convention will still hold February

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the end of their meeting on Sunday night claimed that the February date for the Convention where substantive national officers will emerge would still hold next month.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting which lasted for over three hours, Kebbi State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, declared that the February date is sacrosanct.

He refrained from giving the actual date in February as he told journalists that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee would announce the date.

He said: “We are one group of stakeholders in the party and our…