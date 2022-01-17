Electoral Act Amendment: PDP governors urge NASS to override president‘s veto

The Governors‘ Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to override the veto of President Muhammadu Buhari on the Amendment of the Electoral Act or delete areas of complaints in the amended act in order to conclude the process of the amendment.

In a nine-point communique issued at the end of over five hours meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt Monday, the PDP governors, argued that an early concluded Electoral Act amendment was vital for credible elections in the country.

The communique was read by the Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who congratulated the PDP family for conducting a successful convention…