Equities investors earn N323bn WoW amidst reduced activities

Equities investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), last week earned N323 billion as the benchmark index inched up by 1.37 per cent. At the end of the five-days trading activities at the local bourse, the All-Share Index rose by 1.37 per cent to close at 44,454.67 basis points, just as the market capitalisation closed […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

